Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (51-48) versus the Chicago White Sox (41-58) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 22.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (4-4) for the Twins and Dylan Cease (4-3) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox's ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The White Sox have come away with 21 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (417 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

