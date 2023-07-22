Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tim Anderson and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, a triple and 17 walks.
- In 58.1% of his games this year (43 of 74), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (27.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 74 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In 15 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 31.1% of his games this season (23 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|42
|.208
|AVG
|.256
|.231
|OBP
|.309
|.248
|SLG
|.295
|4
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|9
|27/4
|K/BB
|40/13
|2
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (4-4) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.08), 42nd in WHIP (1.282), and 24th in K/9 (9.1).
