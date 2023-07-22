Tim Anderson and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, a triple and 17 walks.

In 58.1% of his games this year (43 of 74), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (27.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 74 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In 15 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 31.1% of his games this season (23 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 42 .208 AVG .256 .231 OBP .309 .248 SLG .295 4 XBH 7 0 HR 0 7 RBI 9 27/4 K/BB 40/13 2 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings