Juan Soto will lead the way for the San Diego Padres (47-51) on Saturday, July 22, when they square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (44-53) at Comerica Park at 6:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Padres (-135). The game's total has been set at 10 runs.

Tigers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - SD vs Matt Manning - DET (3-1, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 70 times and won 37, or 52.9%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 30-23 (winning 56.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 32, or 41%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 27 times in 63 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

