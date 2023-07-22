How to Watch the Tigers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson hit the field at Comerica Park against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Saturday.
Tigers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 92 home runs.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 380 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.236 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Matt Manning (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up no earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Manning has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/17/2023
|Royals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Jordan Lyles
|7/18/2023
|Royals
|L 11-10
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Daniel Lynch
|7/19/2023
|Royals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/20/2023
|Royals
|W 3-0
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Zack Greinke
|7/21/2023
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Seth Lugo
|7/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|-
|7/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Joe Musgrove
|7/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Ross Stripling
|7/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Griffin Canning
|7/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|-
