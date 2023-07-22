The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson hit the field at Comerica Park against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 92 home runs.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 380 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.236 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Matt Manning (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Manning has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Matt Manning Jordan Lyles 7/18/2023 Royals L 11-10 Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals W 3-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres - Home Matt Manning - 7/23/2023 Padres - Home Tarik Skubal Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants - Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/26/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Patrick Sandoval 7/27/2023 Angels - Home Reese Olson -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.