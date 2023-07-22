The San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. ready for the second of a three-game series against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +110 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -135 +110 10 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Tigers and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 32 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has won 28 of its 65 games, or 43.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 50 of its 97 games with a total this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-26 24-27 16-26 28-27 35-39 9-14

