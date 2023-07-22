Tigers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (47-51) versus the Detroit Tigers (44-53) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on July 22.
Matt Manning (3-1) will take the ball for the Tigers. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Padres.
Tigers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Padres 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The last 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Tigers have won in 32, or 41%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 27-36 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (380 total).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|@ Royals
|W 3-2
|Matt Manning vs Jordan Lyles
|July 18
|@ Royals
|L 11-10
|Tarik Skubal vs Daniel Lynch
|July 19
|@ Royals
|W 3-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 20
|@ Royals
|W 3-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Zack Greinke
|July 21
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Reese Olson vs Seth Lugo
|July 22
|Padres
|-
|Matt Manning vs TBA
|July 23
|Padres
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Joe Musgrove
|July 24
|Giants
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Ross Stripling
|July 25
|Angels
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Griffin Canning
|July 26
|Angels
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 27
|Angels
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
