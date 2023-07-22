When they host the Chicago Sky (8-13) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, July 22, 2023, the Seattle Storm (4-17) will attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak. The Sky have dropped four games straight.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Storm matchup.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Storm are 10-10-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have put together a 9-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

Seattle has been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Chicago has covered the spread six times this year (6-6 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

In the Storm's 20 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

A total of eight Sky games this year have hit the over.

