Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene (.529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two homers) take on the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Padres Player Props
|Tigers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Padres
|Tigers vs Padres Odds
|Tigers vs Padres Prediction
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .300 with 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Greene has gotten at least one hit in 74.2% of his games this year (46 of 62), with more than one hit 19 times (30.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 62), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has driven home a run in 18 games this season (29.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (48.4%), including five multi-run games (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.351
|AVG
|.254
|.410
|OBP
|.333
|.541
|SLG
|.381
|11
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|11
|34/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|3
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.1 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.