Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Cabrera, who is batting .300 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres on July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .247 with 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 32 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in one of 55 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 13 games this year (23.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 55 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.259
|AVG
|.236
|.347
|OBP
|.317
|.365
|SLG
|.281
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|6
|23/12
|K/BB
|17/11
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
