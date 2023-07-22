The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .270 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 43 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 21.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .232 AVG .299 .323 OBP .344 .330 SLG .456 7 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 18/14 K/BB 34/9 3 SB 2

