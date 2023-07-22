Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .270 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 43 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 21.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.232
|AVG
|.299
|.323
|OBP
|.344
|.330
|SLG
|.456
|7
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|18/14
|K/BB
|34/9
|3
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
