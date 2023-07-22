The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is hitting .270 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • Vierling has picked up a hit in 43 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
  • In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vierling has picked up an RBI in 21.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 39
.232 AVG .299
.323 OBP .344
.330 SLG .456
7 XBH 11
2 HR 5
12 RBI 14
18/14 K/BB 34/9
3 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
