Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.565) and total hits (100) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Robert has recorded a hit in 65 of 96 games this year (67.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- He has homered in 27.1% of his games this year, and 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- Robert has an RBI in 36 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this year (49.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.268
|AVG
|.275
|.324
|OBP
|.327
|.598
|SLG
|.539
|26
|XBH
|26
|14
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|31
|47/10
|K/BB
|70/11
|1
|SB
|9
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (4-4) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.08), 42nd in WHIP (1.282), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
