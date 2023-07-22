On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .214 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.

In 35 of 67 games this year (52.2%) Andrus has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 67 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has had at least one RBI in 16.4% of his games this year (11 of 67), with two or more RBI seven times (10.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 67 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .265 AVG .169 .342 OBP .248 .333 SLG .246 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 11 RBI 9 21/11 K/BB 21/10 4 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings