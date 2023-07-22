The Chicago Cubs (46-51) host the St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (6-5) for the Cardinals and Michael Fulmer (1-5) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.14 ERA) vs Fulmer - CHC (1-5, 4.43 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Fulmer

Fulmer starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.

The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 43 appearances so far.

He has a 4.43 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .227 against him over his 43 appearances this season.

Michael Fulmer vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have put up 464 runs this season (10th in MLB) and are batting .257 collectively with 133 home runs (seventh in the league).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (6-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.14 and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .271 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Mikolas has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old's 4.14 ERA ranks 40th, 1.266 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 59th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Miles Mikolas vs. Cubs

The Cubs rank 10th in MLB with 464 runs scored this season. They have a .251 batting average this campaign with 108 home runs (18th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cubs in one game, and they have gone 4-for-17 with a double and an RBI over 4 1/3 innings.

