Player props are listed for Nolan Arenado and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 25 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .271/.324/.379 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 79 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .317/.371/.542 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (6-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 22nd start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Mikolas has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 4.14 ERA ranks 40th, 1.266 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 59th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jul. 17 6.0 7 3 3 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 3.0 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 6.1 4 4 4 2 2 vs. Astros Jun. 28 5.2 7 5 5 4 3

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 28 walks and 76 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashing .286/.334/.522 so far this season.

Arenado hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and 12 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 21 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-3 0 0 4 3 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 106 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 51 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.371/.468 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

