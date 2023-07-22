The Indianapolis Colts have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-longest in the league as of December 31.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.

A total of seven Colts games last season went over the point total.

Indianapolis totaled 311.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the . On defense, it ranked 15th, allowing 334 yards per game.

Last season the Colts won just two games at home and two away from home.

Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.

Colts Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Jonathan Taylor ran for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Taylor scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 143 yards.

In the passing game, Michael Pittman Jr. scored four TDs, hauling in 99 balls for 925 yards (57.8 per game).

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Zaire Franklin had 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

