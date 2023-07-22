The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .763 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .317 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Bellinger enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

Bellinger has had a hit in 49 of 66 games this year (74.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (33.3%).

He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has an RBI in 26 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .311 AVG .325 .367 OBP .375 .548 SLG .535 18 XBH 11 7 HR 6 19 RBI 18 25/11 K/BB 22/11 6 SB 6

