Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .263.
- Morel has recorded a hit in 35 of 56 games this season (62.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- He has gone deep in 26.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this season (24 of 56), with two or more RBI 11 times (19.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (55.4%), including six multi-run games (10.7%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.282
|AVG
|.245
|.321
|OBP
|.325
|.534
|SLG
|.529
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|16
|37/7
|K/BB
|33/11
|3
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (6-5) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.14 ERA ranks 40th, 1.266 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
