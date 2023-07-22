Saturday's WNBA schedule includes the Seattle Storm (4-17) hosting Marina Mabrey and the Chicago Sky (8-13) at Climate Pledge Arena. Game time is 9:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Chicago fell short in an 80-62 defeat versus Phoenix. The Sky were led by Kahleah Copper, who wound up with 17 points and two blocks, while Courtney Williams added nine points, six rebounds and two steals. Seattle is coming into this game having lost to Las Vegas 79-63 in their last outing. Ezi Magbegor led the team with 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Sky vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-120 to win)

Sky (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+100 to win)

Storm (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)

Sky (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Sky Season Stats

The Sky have struggled to score points this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 77 points per game. They've fared better at the other end, ranking fourth by giving up 81.7 points per contest.

Chicago is averaging 33.6 boards per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 35.1 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Sky rank fourth in the WNBA with 19.9 dimes per contest.

Chicago is averaging 13.9 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

With 7.1 three-pointers per game, the Sky rank sixth in the WNBA. They own a 34.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks sixth in the league.

Chicago ranks best in the WNBA by allowing 6.1 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranks fourth in the league at 33%.

Sky Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 campaign, the Sky are scoring 6.2 more points per home game on average than on the road (79.9 at home, 73.7 on the road), and are also allowing 1.4 more points per home game compared to road games (82.4 at home, 81 on the road).

In home games, Chicago averages 2.8 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (32.3 at home, 35.1 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 2.5 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.9 at home, 36.4 on the road).

On average, the Sky rack up more assists at home than they do on the road (20.6 at home, 19 on the road). During 2023, Chicago has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.4 per game at home versus 14.4 on the road), and has forced a lower number of turnovers at home than on the road (12.5 per game at home versus 13.8 on the road).

In 2023 the Sky are averaging 7.7 made three-pointers at home and 6.5 away, while making 37.8% from distance at home compared to 30.5% away.

This year, Chicago averages 6.5 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 5.8 on the road (while conceding 34.8% shooting from distance in home games compared to 31% on the road).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have won four of the eight games they were favored on the moneyline this season (50%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, the Sky have a record of 4-2 (66.7%).

Against the spread, Chicago is 9-11-0 this season.

Chicago is 3-5 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sky's implied win probability is 54.5%.

