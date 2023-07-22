Andy Ibanez, carrying a .344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is hitting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this season (34 of 64), with at least two hits 11 times (17.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (21.9%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (4.7%).
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this season (34.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 31
.238 AVG .233
.259 OBP .282
.410 SLG .398
11 XBH 11
3 HR 3
7 RBI 11
23/3 K/BB 17/6
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
