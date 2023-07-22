Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andy Ibanez, carrying a .344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
- Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this season (34 of 64), with at least two hits 11 times (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (21.9%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (4.7%).
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (34.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.238
|AVG
|.233
|.259
|OBP
|.282
|.410
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|23/3
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
