Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Twins.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .382. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 69 of 88 games this season (78.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (29.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 88 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.1% of his games this season, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|48
|.315
|AVG
|.269
|.383
|OBP
|.329
|.403
|SLG
|.365
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|20
|28/16
|K/BB
|26/16
|5
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Twins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 10th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.