Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Royals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .319 this season while batting .244 with 29 walks and 39 runs scored.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 54 of 88 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In 6.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in 16 games this year (18.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|47
|.252
|AVG
|.236
|.340
|OBP
|.301
|.382
|SLG
|.358
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|26/16
|K/BB
|38/13
|6
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.78 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
