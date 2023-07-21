On Friday, Yasmani Grandal (hitting .160 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .250 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

In 50.6% of his games this season (40 of 79), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (21.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.8% of his games this year, Grandal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this year (22.8%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 42 .241 AVG .257 .305 OBP .325 .370 SLG .389 8 XBH 11 3 HR 4 7 RBI 19 24/8 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings