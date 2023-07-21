When the Minnesota Twins (50-48) and Chicago White Sox (41-57) meet in the series opener at Target Field on Friday, July 21, Joe Ryan will get the ball for the Twins, while the White Sox will send Lance Lynn to the hill. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +130 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (6-8, 6.06 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 37, or 61.7%, of those games.

The Twins have a record of 19-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (63.3% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 21, or 35%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious seven times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Luis Robert 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.