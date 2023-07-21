The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will meet on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Twins have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+140). The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +140 8 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (35%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 5-9 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 42 of its 97 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-25 20-32 18-24 23-32 29-41 12-15

