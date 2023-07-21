Friday's game features the Minnesota Twins (50-48) and the Chicago White Sox (41-57) matching up at Target Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 21.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (8-6) for the Twins and Lance Lynn (6-8) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The White Sox's ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The White Sox have come away with 21 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 7-12 when favored by +130 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (413 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule