Tucker Barnhart -- with a slugging percentage of .480 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is hitting .200 with three doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Barnhart has picked up a hit in 15 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 17
.185 AVG .217
.254 OBP .327
.204 SLG .326
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 7
22/5 K/BB 15/7
1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.530 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
