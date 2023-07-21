On Friday, Trey Mancini (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .237 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Mancini has had a hit in 40 of 74 games this year (54.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (14.9%).

In 5.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Mancini has an RBI in 18 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .264 AVG .204 .333 OBP .263 .388 SLG .282 9 XBH 6 3 HR 1 14 RBI 12 41/12 K/BB 34/8 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings