On Friday, Tim Anderson (on the back of going 2-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 10 doubles, a triple and 16 walks while hitting .235.

In 57.5% of his 73 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 73 games this season.

In 14 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 23 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 41 .208 AVG .254 .231 OBP .305 .248 SLG .295 4 XBH 7 0 HR 0 7 RBI 8 27/4 K/BB 39/12 2 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings