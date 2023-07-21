Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will try to get to Reese Olson when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 90 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .366 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

Detroit has scored 376 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined 1.237 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Olson (1-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Olson has six starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.

He has made nine appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Away Reese Olson Bryce Miller 7/17/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Matt Manning Jordan Lyles 7/18/2023 Royals L 11-10 Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals W 3-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres - Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres - Home Matt Manning Seth Lugo 7/23/2023 Padres - Home Tarik Skubal Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants - Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/26/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Patrick Sandoval

