Tommy Fleetwood is the current leader (+2500) at the 2023 The Open Championship after one round of play.

The Open Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 1:35 AM ET

Start Time: 1:35 AM ET

Venue: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom
Par/Distance: Par 71/7,383 yards

The Open Championship Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 4:58 AM ET

Tee Time: 4:58 AM ET
Current Rank: 32nd (E)

32nd (E) Odds to Win: +700

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 E 3 3 32nd

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 9:48 AM ET

Tee Time: 9:48 AM ET
Current Rank: 19th (-1)

19th (-1) Odds to Win: +900

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -1 4 3 19th

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 4:58 AM ET

Tee Time: 4:58 AM ET
Current Rank: 89th (+3)

89th (+3) Odds to Win: +1200

Rahm Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 74 +3 1 4 89th

Cameron Smith

Tee Time: 9:59 AM ET

Tee Time: 9:59 AM ET
Current Rank: 48th (+1)

48th (+1) Odds to Win: +1600

Smith Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 +1 4 5 48th

Brooks Koepka

Tee Time: 9:37 AM ET

Tee Time: 9:37 AM ET
Current Rank: 19th (-1)

19th (-1) Odds to Win: +1800

Koepka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -1 4 3 19th

The Open Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Jordan Spieth 13th (-2) +2000 Tyrrell Hatton 32nd (E) +2000 Viktor Hovland 19th (-1) +2000 Rickie Fowler 48th (+1) +2000 Patrick Cantlay 19th (-1) +2200 Xander Schauffele 19th (-1) +2200 Tommy Fleetwood 1st (-5) +2500 Collin Morikawa 66th (+2) +2500 Dustin Johnson 89th (+3) +2800 Shane Lowry 48th (+1) +2800

