Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, Seiya Suzuki (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.
- Suzuki is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 51 of 77 games this year (66.2%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 77), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.9% of his games this year, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (39.0%), including four multi-run games (5.2%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.234
|AVG
|.288
|.331
|OBP
|.351
|.328
|SLG
|.477
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|17
|34/18
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.530), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
