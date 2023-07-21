Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riley Greene -- batting .323 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .300 with 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 45 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has driven home a run in 17 games this year (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year (29 of 61), with two or more runs five times (8.2%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|34
|.355
|AVG
|.254
|.415
|OBP
|.333
|.523
|SLG
|.381
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|32/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|3
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Lugo (3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.78 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
