Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
- In 65 of 88 games this season (73.9%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (33.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in 31 games this season (35.2%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 37 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|40
|.294
|AVG
|.247
|.348
|OBP
|.297
|.417
|SLG
|.341
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|34
|RBI
|20
|25/13
|K/BB
|28/11
|12
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.530), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
