Nico Hoerner -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.

In 65 of 88 games this season (73.9%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (33.0%).

He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has driven in a run in 31 games this season (35.2%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 37 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 40 .294 AVG .247 .348 OBP .297 .417 SLG .341 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 34 RBI 20 25/13 K/BB 28/11 12 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings