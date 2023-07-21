The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is hitting .157 with six doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Maton has picked up a hit in 36.8% of his 76 games this year, with at least two hits in 7.9% of them.
  • In 9.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maton has had at least one RBI in 22.4% of his games this season (17 of 76), with more than one RBI five times (6.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 24 times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 39
.137 AVG .175
.276 OBP .288
.196 SLG .360
4 XBH 9
1 HR 6
9 RBI 17
31/18 K/BB 33/17
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Padres will send Lugo (3-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
