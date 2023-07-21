The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .157 with six doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Maton has picked up a hit in 36.8% of his 76 games this year, with at least two hits in 7.9% of them.

In 9.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has had at least one RBI in 22.4% of his games this season (17 of 76), with more than one RBI five times (6.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .137 AVG .175 .276 OBP .288 .196 SLG .360 4 XBH 9 1 HR 6 9 RBI 17 31/18 K/BB 33/17 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings