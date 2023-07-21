The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.1% of those games.

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (18.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.6% of his games this season, Carpenter has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 29 .333 AVG .206 .386 OBP .271 .531 SLG .485 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 9 RBI 20 19/7 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

