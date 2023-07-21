The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 81 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.
  • Happ has had a hit in 55 of 94 games this year (58.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.3%).
  • In 7.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.6% of his games this year, Happ has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 46
.225 AVG .261
.347 OBP .392
.355 SLG .412
13 XBH 16
4 HR 4
26 RBI 16
53/31 K/BB 47/35
4 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (7-5) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.530 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.
