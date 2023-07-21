The St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) will try to keep a six-game winning streak going when they visit the Chicago Cubs (45-51) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (9-3) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (7-5) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (9-3, 2.96 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (7-5, 4.29 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (9-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, a 4.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.110 in 17 games this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Steele has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Justin Steele vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB with a .257 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.432) and 133 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Cardinals to go 12-for-46 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI in 12 innings this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing batters have a .271 batting average against him.

Flaherty is looking to register his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Flaherty will look to build on a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 18 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.530 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Jack Flaherty vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .250 batting average, and is 16th in the league with 814 total hits and 11th in MLB play with 460 runs scored. They have the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.403) and are 20th in all of MLB with 106 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Flaherty has pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three.

