How to Watch the Cubs vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
The Chicago Cubs will look to Cody Bellinger for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 20th in MLB play with 106 total home runs.
- Chicago is 17th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs are 16th in MLB with a .250 batting average.
- Chicago ranks 11th in runs scored with 460 (4.8 per game).
- The Cubs are eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in baseball.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.275).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Steele will aim to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Steele is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the season in this game.
- Steele will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kutter Crawford
|7/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 17-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|7/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Trevor Williams
|7/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Steven Matz
|7/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jack Flaherty
|7/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Miles Mikolas
|7/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
|7/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Michael Kopech
|7/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Miles Mikolas
