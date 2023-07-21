The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado take on Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Friday, in the second game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 26 of the 47 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (55.3%).

Chicago has a 26-21 record (winning 55.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 96 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-42-3).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 ATS.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-26 21-25 19-25 26-26 28-38 17-13

