Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Friday, Cody Bellinger (hitting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Cardinals Odds
|Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Cardinals
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .310.
- Bellinger is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 73.8% of his games this year (48 of 65), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (32.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 11 games this year (16.9%), homering in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.298
|AVG
|.325
|.356
|OBP
|.375
|.511
|SLG
|.535
|16
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|25/11
|K/BB
|22/11
|6
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 93 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.530), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.