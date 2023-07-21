Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Andy Ibanez (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 34 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 14 games this year (22.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.240
|AVG
|.233
|.262
|OBP
|.282
|.413
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|23/3
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Padres will send Lugo (3-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
