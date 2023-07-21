The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while batting .244.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 64 of 93 games this season (68.8%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (20.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 38.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 of 93 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .248 AVG .239 .330 OBP .303 .473 SLG .378 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 25 RBI 29 30/14 K/BB 48/14 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings