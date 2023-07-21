On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mets.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .352.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 68 of 87 games this season (78.2%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (28.7%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 25.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (43.7%), including six games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 47 .315 AVG .266 .383 OBP .327 .403 SLG .349 13 XBH 13 0 HR 1 9 RBI 19 28/16 K/BB 26/16 5 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings