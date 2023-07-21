Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 21
Akil Baddoo -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .222 with eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
- Baddoo has gotten at least one hit in 47.4% of his games this season (27 of 57), with at least two hits nine times (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (12 of 57), with more than one RBI three times (5.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (35.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.238
|AVG
|.207
|.299
|OBP
|.352
|.350
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|19/7
|K/BB
|24/20
|2
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.78 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
