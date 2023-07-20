The New York Mets (45-50) aim to add to their three-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago White Sox (40-57) on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Quintana to the mound, while Michael Kopech (3-8) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Quintana - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-8, 4.47 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (3-8 with a 4.47 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went two-thirds of an inning, allowing four earned runs while giving up one hit.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.47, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.

Kopech is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the year.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season heading into this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 17 outings this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana

The Mets will send out Quintana for his first start of the season.

The last time the 34-year-old lefty pitched was on Friday, Oct. 7, throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the starter against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He finished last season with a 2.93 ERA and a 1.213 WHIP while earning a 6-7 record.

He ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 33rd in WHIP (1.213), and 35th in K/9 (7.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.

