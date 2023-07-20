The New York Mets host the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Francisco Lindor, Luis Robert and others in this matchup.

White Sox vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Robert has 99 hits with 24 doubles, 28 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .275/.330/.575 so far this season.

Robert hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 0 at Braves Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Braves Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 86 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 54 RBI.

He has a slash line of .244/.316/.422 so far this year.

Vaughn heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .190 with an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 82 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .230/.316/.461 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 36 walks and 62 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .203/.304/.475 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

