Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (45-50) will be eyeing a series sweep when they square off with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (40-57) at Citi Field on Thursday, July 20. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog White Sox have +125 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Quintana - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (3-8, 4.47 ERA)

White Sox vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 60 times and won 33, or 55%, of those games.

The Mets have a record of 16-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (48.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 4-1 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The White Sox have won in 20, or 33.9%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious six times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Jake Burger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+190) Luis Robert 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.