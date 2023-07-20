How to Watch the White Sox vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20
Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets square off against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Citi Field.
White Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 108 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Fueled by 281 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 407 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.
- The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.373 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Kopech (3-8) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning while giving up four earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- In 17 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Braves
|L 9-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Charlie Morton
|7/15/2023
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Spencer Strider
|7/16/2023
|Braves
|W 8-1
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kolby Allard
|7/18/2023
|Mets
|L 11-10
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/19/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Justin Verlander
|7/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|José Quintana
|7/21/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joe Ryan
|7/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
|7/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Bailey Ober
|7/25/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Marcus Stroman
