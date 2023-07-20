Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets square off against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 108 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Fueled by 281 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 407 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.373 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech (3-8) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning while giving up four earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 17 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Braves L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Charlie Morton 7/15/2023 Braves W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets L 11-10 Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets - Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins - Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs - Home Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Kopech Marcus Stroman

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.