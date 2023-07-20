Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Tim Anderson (.205 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .231 with 10 doubles, a triple and 15 walks.
- In 56.9% of his 72 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 72 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 14 games this year (19.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 30.6% of his games this year (22 of 72), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.208
|AVG
|.247
|.231
|OBP
|.295
|.248
|SLG
|.288
|4
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|8
|27/4
|K/BB
|39/11
|2
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The 34-year-old lefty last appeared Friday, Oct. 7 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
- Last season he ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 33rd in WHIP (1.213), and 35th in K/9 (7.4) among qualified pitchers in the league.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.