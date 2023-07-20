Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Royals have +125 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -150 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won eight of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (53.3%).

Detroit has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 60%.

Detroit has combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-42-3 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-25 23-27 15-26 28-26 34-38 9-14

